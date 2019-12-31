Unify (UNIFY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,056.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Unify has a market cap of $84,645.00 and $2,056.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00584188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.