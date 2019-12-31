UOS Network (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,723.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $10,785.00 and $15,723.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One UOS Network token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02833934 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005391 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00550584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.