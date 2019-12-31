UpToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $62.00 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, UpToken has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. UpToken has a market cap of $521,892.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org.

UpToken Token Trading

UpToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

