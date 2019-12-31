Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.19% from the company’s current price.

UROV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

