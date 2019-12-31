USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013913 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Poloniex, Crex24 and Coinbase Pro. USD Coin has a total market cap of $518.25 million and approximately $257.86 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01808717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 520,368,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,597,712 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, CPDAX, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, FCoin, Crex24, Poloniex, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin, SouthXchange and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

