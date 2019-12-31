USDQ Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $11,071.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00334749 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003488 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010025 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,384 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

