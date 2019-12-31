USDQ Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013768 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $11,071.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00341203 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,384 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ's official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

