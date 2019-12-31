V-ID Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $380,882.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.78 or 0.06024715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001293 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

