V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,094.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $199,094.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.06045438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001220 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.