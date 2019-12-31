Veltor Hits Market Capitalization of $4,906.00 (VLT)

Veltor (CURRENCY:VLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Veltor has a market cap of $4,906.00 and $1.00 worth of Veltor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veltor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veltor has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001156 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor Profile

VLT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Veltor’s total supply is 554,855 coins. Veltor’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor.

Buying and Selling Veltor

Veltor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veltor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veltor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veltor using one of the exchanges listed above.

