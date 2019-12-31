Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $9.55

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $20.52 million and $1,772.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $9.55 or 0.00132324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

