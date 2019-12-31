VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $184,952.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

