Virtacoin (VTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,164.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,164.00 and $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

