Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Visa posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 204,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $187.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,280. Visa has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $372.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

