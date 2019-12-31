VMware (NYSE:VMW) & Longwen Group (NYSE:LWLW) Critical Review

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VMware and Longwen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 1 8 15 0 2.58 Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $177.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Longwen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 67.21% 61.67% 10.39% Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VMware and Longwen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $8.97 billion 6.94 $2.42 billion $4.93 30.82 Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Longwen Group.

Volatility and Risk

VMware has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longwen Group has a beta of -1731.17, suggesting that its share price is 173,217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats Longwen Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

