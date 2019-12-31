Vodi X Market Capitalization Achieves $347,560.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $347,560.00 and $1,598.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

