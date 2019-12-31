WABnetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and Mercatox. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $72,283.00 and approximately $9,468.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, IDAX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

