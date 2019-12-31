Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 787.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

