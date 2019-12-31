Waltonchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $1.84 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004712 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.01806807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062726 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, LATOKEN, Allbit, Huobi, Bithumb, HitBTC, COSS, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

