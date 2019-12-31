Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $19.39 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007214 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

