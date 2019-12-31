Wanchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Wanchain has a market cap of $18.46 million and $1.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007251 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

