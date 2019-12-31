WandX Price Hits $0.0067 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. WandX has a market cap of $82,154.00 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, WandX has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

