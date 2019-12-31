Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Swann downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

