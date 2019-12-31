WAX Price Reaches $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. WAX has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $136,908.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, WAX has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,591,424,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,146,599 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Tidex, Bithumb, C2CX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, Bancor Network, Bittrex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

