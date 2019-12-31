Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC):

12/30/2019 – Bank of Marin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Bank of Marin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

12/13/2019 – Bank of Marin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

12/12/2019 – Bank of Marin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BMRC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,813. The company has a market cap of $625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $810,605 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

