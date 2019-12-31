Winding Tree (LIF) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

