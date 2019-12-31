Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $694,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 172.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

