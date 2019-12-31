Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $181,725.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $181,725.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $7,236.08 or 1.00672872 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072884 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

