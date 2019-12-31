Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after buying an additional 677,607 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 787,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

