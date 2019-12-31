XRP 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, Bitfinex, Bitbns and GOPAX. XRP has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,136,657 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,903,409 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitsane, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Bitfinex, RippleFox, CoinEgg, Bitbank, FCoin, Covesting, Exmo, ABCC, GOPAX, Bitstamp, Binance, CEX.IO, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Bitlish, BTC Trade UA, DragonEX, Koinex, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Exrates, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Liquid, Coinhub, Bits Blockchain, BitFlip, Coinsquare, Ripple China, OTCBTC, Braziliex, CoinFalcon, BitMarket, Coinbe, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, Stellarport, Coindeal, BtcTurk, OKEx, MBAex, Korbit, Gatehub, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Bittrex, Bitbns, Bitso, C2CX, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, BCEX, Coinrail, Coinone, LakeBTC, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BX Thailand, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Zebpay and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.