XYO One Day Volume Reaches $2,624.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,624.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.06012511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001220 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

