YEE Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, CoinTiger, OKEx and ABCC. Over the last week, YEE has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $112,999.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Huobi, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

