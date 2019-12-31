Yocoin Price Up 23% This Week (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $237,745.00 and approximately $4,046.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00578766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Yocoin

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

