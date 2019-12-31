Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.51. Deere & Company posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.37.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $227,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 748,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,353. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.