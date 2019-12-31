Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $121.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

