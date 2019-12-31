ZClassic Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $704.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00383944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00115351 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.