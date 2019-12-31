ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ZCore has a total market cap of $199,383.00 and $1,608.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,933,452 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

