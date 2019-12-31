Zealium Achieves Market Cap of $9,493.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a market cap of $9,493.00 and $68.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,481,279 coins and its circulating supply is 14,481,279 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

