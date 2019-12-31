ZMINE Market Cap Hits $221,651.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZMINE has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $221,651.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050957 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00335633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013900 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003481 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

