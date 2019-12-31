ZTCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $11.03 million and $2.01 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.06002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029889 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.