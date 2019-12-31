Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,862 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock remained flat at $$6.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 237,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,253. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

