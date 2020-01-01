$0.02 EPS Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Mobileiron reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 687,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 941,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MOBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 702,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,973. The stock has a market cap of $528.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.52. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

