$0.05 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,205 shares of company stock valued at $176,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,134,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 194,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,289. The stock has a market cap of $905.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

