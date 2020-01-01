$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

INTT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. inTest has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

