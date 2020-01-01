$0.15 EPS Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Tronox posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 868,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

