$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Servicemaster Global also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE SERV traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

