-$0.28 EPS Expected for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. LSC Communications reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LKSD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. LSC Communications has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 286,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 4,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 684,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 228,476 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

