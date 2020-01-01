-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

EYEN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,621.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,645 shares of company stock worth $220,977. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

