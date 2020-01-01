$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. 877,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

