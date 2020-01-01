-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02.

OVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,114. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

